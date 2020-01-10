Just In
Realme 5i Vs Other 4GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 12,000
Realme delivered its first budget phone, Realme 5i, in January 2020, and there will be more devices from the brand in the latter days. The handset is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM options, and it comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green color options. It has a bunch of key features that make the handset worthy of the price. However, you can pick other 4GB RAM phones under Rs. 12,000 which can be the best substitute over Realme 5i.
Realme 5i packs a 12MP quad rear camera setup, huge 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.52-inch HD+ display. Redmi Note 8 Pro at a lesser price point will keep you fascinated.
As it features a 64MP AI quad rear camera setup, offering rich and detailed images in full glory. Furthermore, it is layered with P2i coating and its display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also comes with Liquid Cool technology, preventing the device from overheating.
Vivo U20 also looks tempting. The handset comes with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP AI triple rear camera with a Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilization, offering highly focussed images.
Its bigger 16MP selfie camera is enough to turn you into a selfie freak. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology. Find more devices in our list below.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo U20
MRP: Rs. 10,990
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Tecno Spark Power
MRP: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP + 8MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Infinix S5 Lite
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 810
MRP: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64 GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola One Macro
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64 GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo K10 Note
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery
Realme 3 Pro
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
Honor 20i
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y15 2019
MRP: Rs. 11,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
Motorola One Action
MRP: Rs. 10999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Tecno Camon 12 Air
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 5MP + 2MP (macro lens), quad-LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
