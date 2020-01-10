Realme 5i Vs Other 4GB RAM Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 12,000

Realme 5i packs a 12MP quad rear camera setup, huge 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.52-inch HD+ display. Redmi Note 8 Pro at a lesser price point will keep you fascinated.

As it features a 64MP AI quad rear camera setup, offering rich and detailed images in full glory. Furthermore, it is layered with P2i coating and its display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also comes with Liquid Cool technology, preventing the device from overheating.

Vivo U20 also looks tempting. The handset comes with a 16MP + 8MP + 2MP AI triple rear camera with a Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilization, offering highly focussed images.

Its bigger 16MP selfie camera is enough to turn you into a selfie freak. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology. Find more devices in our list below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo U20

MRP: Rs. 10,990

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Tecno Spark Power

MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 8MP +2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Infinix S5 Lite

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5

16MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

MRP: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64 GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64 GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Lenovo K10 Note

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery

Realme 3 Pro

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery

Honor 20i

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Y15 2019

MRP: Rs. 11,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 6.1 Plus

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery

Motorola One Action

MRP: Rs. 10999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Tecno Camon 12 Air

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs