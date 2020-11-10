Realme 6 Available For Under Rs. 10,000 At Flipkart Big Diwali Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 6 is now up for grabs starting at Rs. 9,999 at Flipkart. The handset is currently listed on the c-commerce site with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model and Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

After the price hike, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 15,999, Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. However, customers can now get the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model of the Realme 6 for as low as Rs. 9,999 using ICICI Credit & Citibank Credit & Debit cards. Besides, the e-commerce site is also offering various discounts and the phone is available in Comet Blue and Comet White color options.

Is Realme 6 Worth Buying Under Rs. 10,000?

If you are looking for a phone with a higher refresh rate display, gaming-centric processor, the Realme 6 can be the best option in this segment. When it comes to the features, the handset packs the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC which is a capable processor to handle gaming. The processor of the Realme 6 is teamed with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and it also supports a microSD card slot with help of this you can expand the storage up to 256GB.

For software, the smartphone boots Android 10 based Realme UI. You also get a Full HD+ 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, there is a quad-camera setup that comes with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP macro sensor.

Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie camera. Further, a 4300 mAh battery fuels the device and it supports 30W flash charge support. Lastly, you get a side-positioned fingerprint sensor for security measure.

