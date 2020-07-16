Realme 6 New Variant With 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Announced: Price, Sale, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme refreshed its affordable smartphone series with the launch of the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro earlier this year in India. The former was recently tipped to be launched in a new RAM and storage configuration. It already comes in three different configurations and now the company has added another model to the lot.

Realme 6 New Model Launched In India

The Realme 6 series is now launched in a new 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The previous models offered 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage options. As for the pricing, the new model will be selling at Rs. 15,999. This variant is going up for sale at midnight today via Flipkart.

The device will be available in two colour options as the remaining models including Comet Blue and Comet White. Coming to the pricing of the remaining variants, the 4GB+64GB model is selling at Rs. 14,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model sells for Rs. 16,999. The high-end Realme 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999.

What Makes Realme 6 A Popular Budget Smartphone?

The Realme 6 is one of the most powerful budget smartphones in the market which comes at an asking price of Rs. 14,999. The smartphone is driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 processor which is a game-oriented SoC. The processor is clubbed with Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has a microSD card support which will take care of extra storage space.

One of the biggest highlights of the Realme 6 is the 6.5-inch IPS LCD display which delivers 20:9 aspect ratio, an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and a 90Hz refresh rate. This feature makes it unique in the budget segment.

Also, there is a punch-hole on the top-left corner.

Speaking of the optics, the in-display camera cut-out upfront houses a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear panel has four cameras including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors. The lights are kept on via a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge technology.

