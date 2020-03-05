Realme 6 Pro Might Cost As Much As Realme X2 News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro on March 5 in India. The company has been teasing the various features and specifications of the upcoming smartphones, hinting at the possible features and the performance aspect of these devices.

Another interesting finding regarding the upcoming Realme smartphones is that the Realme 6 is being touted as the successor to the Realme 5 Pro. According to this information, the Realme 6 will be priced similar to the Realme 5 Pro and is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000.

Coming to the other side of the equation, the Realme 6 Pro is expected to cost much more than the Realme 5 Pro. Realme has always maintained a price difference of around Rs. 3,000 between the base model and the pro model and is likely to be the same for this series as well.

The Realme 6 Pro is likely to be priced around Rs. 18,000 and the price might go up a bit for the higher storage variants. At the asking price, the Realme 6 Pro will compete against its own device -- the Realme X2, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

Realme 6 Pro Expected Features

As the company has already confirmed, the Realme 6 Pro will come with a big screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dual punch-hole cutout. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and this will be the first smartphone to launch in the country with this chipset. As per the software, the Realme 6 Pro will come with Android 10 OS with custom Realme UI skin on top.

The smartphone is speculated to offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, probably with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device is also expected to offer a premium build-quality with a glass sandwich finish.

