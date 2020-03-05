Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64MP Samsung GW1 Sensor Launched In India: Price And Specs

Realme 6 Pro India Price And Offers

The Realme 6 Pro will be up for sale in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange color options. The Realme 6 Pro is launched with a starting price point of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM +128GB ROM model is launched with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage will cost Rs. 18,999.

The smartphone will be up for sale from March 13 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and Realme.com, and offline stores as well.

Realme 6 India Price And Offers

Meanwhile, the Realme 6 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be up for sale at Rs. 14,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost Rs. 15,999.

The smartphone will be available in Comet Blue and Comet White color option and sale will kick off from March 11 at 12PM IST. Under the launch offer, the company is offering the Realme 6 Pro with an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on Axis bank credit or debit card purchase via Flipkart.

Realme 6 Pro Specifications

The Realme 6 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Ultra Smooth display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 and protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by the octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, clubbed with Adreno 618 GPU.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,300 mAh non-removable battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. The Realme 6 Pro is equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 10 on top of Realme UI.

Realme 6 Pro Camera

As far as cameras are concerned, the Realme 6 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back with the combination of 64MP Samsung GW1 primary cameras + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 12MP telephoto lens + 2MP macro sensor along with an LED flash. The camera sensors are capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps with 20x hybrid zoom.

Upfront, the smartphone houses a dual punch-hole selfie camera which includes a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens for taking wide selfies.

Realme 6 Specification

The Realme 6 packs similar screen specifications like the elder sibling. However, it sports a slightly smaller display of 6.5-inches. On the hardware part, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x quad-channel RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage.

Realme 6 Camera

On the optical front, the Realme 6 offers a quad-rear camera module with 64MP primary sensor from Samsung, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP quaternary sensor along with an LED Flash. On selfie side, the smartphone features a single punch-hole camera with a 16MP camera sensor.

Realme 6 Battery

The smartphone is backed by a 4,300 mAh non-removable battery that supports 30W Flash Charge tech. It runs on Android 10 with Realme UI.