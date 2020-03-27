Realme 6 Pro To Arrive In Lightning Purple Color In India Soon: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 6 is the latest affordable smartphone series by the Oppo's former subsidiary. The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro debuted last month and bring some capable hardware under Rs. 15,000 price tag. The Realme 6 Pro was announced in two color options and has been made available for sale in the country. Now, the company is ready to bring a new variant of the Pro model.

Realme 6 Pro New Variant Launch Details

The Realme 6 Pro is said to arrive in a new Lightning Purple color option. Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, confirmed the launch of the new color variant in the 'Ask Madhav' episode.

According to Sheth, the upcoming color variant will be arriving soon in the country; however, he didn't reveal any specific launch date. We can expect to be announced following the 21-day lockdown in India due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With this the Realme 6 Pro will be available in three different shades - Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange, and Lightning Purple. Also, we expect the pricing of the new color option of the Realme 6 Pro to retail at the same price as the other two models.

Speaking of which, the Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched at Rs. 16,999 in India. Whereas, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model was announced for Rs. 17,999 and the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model at Rs. 18,999.

The highlight of the Realme 6 Pro's hardware includes a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a dual punch-hole that packs a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera.

At the rear, there is a 64MP primary sensor aided by a 12MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Processing is taken care of by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. While the lights are kept on via a 4,300 mAh battery accompanied by 30W VOOC fast charging tech.

