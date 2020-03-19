Realme 6 Series Available Via Open Sale Till March 22 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme upped its game in the affordable smartphone segment by introducing the Realme 6 series recently in India. Both Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro are two of the few smartphones under Rs. 15,000 price tag to launch with a 90Hz punch-hole display panel.

Also, they both offer a quad-camera setup equipped with some high-end sensors. The Realme 6 has already gone up for sale in the country. Now, the company is hosting a sale where both the devices will be available until March 22. Details are as follows:

Realme Days Sale Begins In India

Realme is hosting the "Realme Days" sale online where you will be able to buy the Realme 6 as well as the Realme 6 Pro online. The sale will be live till March 22, 2020, on Flipkart. During the sale, the standard model can be purchased at Rs. 12,999 with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will retail at Rs. 14,999. The 8GB RAM variant will sell for Rs. 15,999.

As for the Realme 6 Pro, the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model can be bought for Rs. 16,999, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model for Rs. 17,999. The top-of-the-line model with 8GB RAM+ 128GB native storage will be retailing at Rs. 18,999.

As for the color options, both smartphones are launched in two shades. You can buy the standard Realme 6 in Comet White and Comet Blue colors, whereas, the Realme 6 Pro comes in Lightning Blue and Lightening Orange color options.

If you have been looking to get your hands on any of the Realme 6 series' smartphone, then this is the best time to grab one. The primary reason is the devices getting out of stock during the flash sales hosted online.

Also at a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999 you get feature-rich smartphones that offer 90Hz display, good cameras, and processor, and fast charging supported battery. Besides, there are also a bunch of offers which you will be able to avail during this open sale.

