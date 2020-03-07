Realme 6 Series Early Access Sale Live: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme expanded its affordable smartphone series by introducing the Realme 6 lineup earlier this week in India. The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro will be taking forward the legacy of the Realme 5 series which was one of the best budget lineups introduced last year. Realme stepped up the game in the budget segment by launching a 90Hz display starting at Rs. 13,999. Now, the company's CEO, Madhav Sheth has revealed details on the Realme 6, 6 Pro Early Access sale in India.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Early Access Sales In India

A tweet shared by Madhav Sheth sheds light on the Realme 6 series' Early Access sale. While the standard model is set to hit the shelves on March 11, the Pro model will go up for sale on March 13. As the number of units is limited in a flash sale, some users find it hard to get their hands on smartphones.

Guys, another chance to get #realme6series before anyone else!

Early Access Sale starts today on https://t.co/EgEe8viGtE.

- Pay ₹3,000 deposit before Mar. 10th ensuring 100% to buy

- Pay balance due between 1st sale - Mar. 15th

Also get exciting offers on #realmeAccessories. pic.twitter.com/pruklnHV8r — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) March 6, 2020

This early access sale will allow users to reserve their smartphones by paying a limited amount in advance. If you want to buy the device at the first sale, you will need to make an advance payment of Rs. 3,000 until March 10.

This will allow you to reserve your device and get hands-on it for sure. Following this, you need to make the remaining payment between the first sale date (March 11 and March 13) and March 15. The device will be shipped once the payment has been made in full.

Realme 6 Series Official Price In India

Starting with the standard model, the Realme 6 will be available for purchase at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM model respectively. The high-end 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be available at Rs. 15,999. The handset can be purchased in Comet White and Comet Blue color options

On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro will be available for purchase at Rs, 16,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be available at Rs. 17,999. The8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model could be purchased at Rs. 18,999. The Pro model also comes in dual-shades to choose from, i.e, Lightening Orange and Lightning Blue colors.

Best Mobiles in India