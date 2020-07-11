Realme 6i India Launch Set For June 14: Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme C11, the newly announced budget smartphone is all set to be launched in India on July 14. Now, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has revealed that the company will launch another smartphone alongside the Realme C11 in the next few days. Well, the talk is about the Realme 6i, which hit the tech headlines sometime back.

The teaser image showing the Realme 6i was seen on the Flipkart home page. The teaser reads, "Realme 6i Flipkart's Most Powerful Mid-ranger under 15k". It also shows the date and time of the launch of the Realme 6i as well. Going by the teaser, the upcoming Realme smartphone will be launched on July 14 at 1 PM.

Realme 6i Could Be Rebranded Realme 6s

The Flipkart teaser via a Twitter-based tipster reveals that this smartphone could be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G90T. It is likely to feature a 90Hz smooth display, which is a standard refresh rate in many affordable smartphones. Of late, we came across a report suggesting that the Realme 6i could be a rebranded Realme 6s, which went official in Europe back in May.

If this happens to be true, then the Realme 6i will arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the device is believed to feature a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with an expandable memory space of up to 256GB.

The Realme 6i will run Android 10 topped with Realme UI, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and EIS, an 8MP secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary mono sensor, and a 2MP fourth macro sensor. The other aspects of the smartphone are likely to include a 16MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos, standard connectivity aspects, a USB Type-C port and a 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

Realme 6i: Expected Price In India

Furthermore, the Realme 6i is believed to be priced under Rs. 15,000. Given that the Realme 6 is priced from Rs. 14,999 in the country, we can expect the toned-down variant to be priced starting from Rs. 13,999. We can expect further details to be revealed at the time of its launch, which is on July 14.

