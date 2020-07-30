Realme 6i To Go On Sale On July 31: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme 6i is set to go on sale for the first time on July 31, 2020 via Flipkart, Realme website, and royal club partners at 12 PM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup and Helio G90T processor. The smartphone comes in two storage variants; one with 4GB+64GB and the other with 6GB+64GB configuration.

Realme 6i: Price, Color Variants And Offers

Realme 6i with 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants will be available at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. Buyers can opt from two colour options viz. Lunar White and Eclipse Black. The smartphone is available with several offers like a 5 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transaction, Rs. 30 discount with RuPay debit card, no-cost EMI, and many more.

Key Features And Specifiactions Of Realme 6i

The newly launched smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ display (1,080x2,400 pixels) along with Gorilla Glass, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has 90Hz refresh rate, a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. The Realme 6i comes with MediaTek Helio G90T processor and Hyper Boost, which company claims will offer a good gaming experience.

Further, the smartphone is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery along with 30W Flash Charge support. The company claims that the smartphone will take only 55 minutes to charge.

In terms of software, the smartphone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. On the camera front, it features a quad-camera setup, which includes 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor, along with camera modes like Chromaboost, AI Beauty Mode, Nightscape, and slo-mo video recording. Upfront, it has 16MP in-display camera along with Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, Filter, Bokeh Effect Control, Time-lapse, and Panoramic view.

Other specs include several connectivity options, such as Bluetooth 5, GPS, a USB Type-C port,NFC, WiFi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, it comes with an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, magnetic induction sensor, proximity sensor, and gyro-meter.

