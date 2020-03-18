Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Officially Announced: Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has expanded its Realme 6 series with the unveiling of the Realme 6i. The device has been introduced as the affordable model in the lot and is the first smartphone in the world to launch with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Its other highlight features include four cameras on the rear and 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Realme 6i Key Specs

Starting with the display, the Realme 6i is launched with a 6.5-inch LCD panel that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and delivers an FHD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Unlike its older siblings that sport a punch-hole, this one is launched with a waterdrop notch.

The processor powering the unit is the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which is accompanied by Mali-G52 GPU. The unit is announced in two different configurations - 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It supports up to 256GB microSD card.

Software is the same on all the Realme 6 units, i.e, Android 10 OS wrapped around Realme UI. The Realme 6i also has four cameras at the back. The setup comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and an additional 2MP sensor for depth mapping.

The U-shaped notch upfront is accommodated with a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The handset offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The handset draws its power from an 18W fast charging supported 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Realme 6i Official Pricing And Availability

The Realme 6i has gone official in Myanmar at MMK 249,900 (approx Rs. 12,931) for the base model with 3GB RAM. The 4GB RAM model has been announced for MMK 299,900 (approx Rs. 15,507). The device is said to be available for pre-orders there starting March 18 in Green Tea and White Milk colors. Realme is yet to announce the arrival of the Realme 6 in India and other markets.

