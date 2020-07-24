Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T To Debut In India Today: How To Watch Launch Event Live News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is all set to add a new member to its popular affordable smartphone lineup called the Realme 6. The company launched this series with the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. Now, it will be introducing the Realme 6i which is set to debut in India today. The device will be announced via an online launch event in the country. Here is how you can stream the event online:

How To Watch Realme 6i India Launch Event Live

The company is hosting the Realme 6i launch event online. Realme will be streaming the launch online via its social media handles including YouTube. The launch is scheduled for 12.30 PM today. You can watch the event live via the embedded video below or can also click on this link for the same.

Realme 6i: What Can We Expect?

The Realme 6i features have been tipped numerous times online via leaks. As per the rumours, the company will be launching the smartphone with an FHD+ display that will measure 6.5-inches. It will have a punch-hole positioned on the top-left similar to the standard Realme 6. The device will also borrow the 90Hz refresh rate from its sibling.

Speaking of the optics, the device will retain a quad-rear camera setup as the standard model. However, the primary sensor here will be a 48MP lens instead of a 64MP sensor. The main lens will likely be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a pair for 2MP lenses for depth and macro photography.

At its core, there will be the MediaTek Helio G90T processor which is a gaming-oriented chipset. The leaks have suggested 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone will ship with the Android 10 OS wrapped under Realme UI.

There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The connectivity options will be standard which includes USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Fueling the handset will be a 30W fast charging supported 4,300 mAh battery.

Realme did rattle up the budget segment with the launch of Realme 6 series featuring a 90Hz panel. The upcoming handset is also packed with the same high-resolution panel. Not just the display, its remaining features are also high-end considering it will arrive with an affordable price tag. It remains to be seen of this model also gets the same popularity as the other variants in the country.

