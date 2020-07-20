ENGLISH

    Realme To Launch 6i Smartphone On July 24 In India

    By
    |

    Realme has finally shared that it is launching its new smartphone on July 24th in the country The Realme 6 will be the second smartphone in July that the company is launching, earlier; it has launched the Realme C11 at Rs. 7,499.

    Realme To Launch 6i Smartphone On July 24 In India

     

    The company will live stream the launch event on all social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, and the upcoming smartphone is likely to be available on Flipkart.

    Realme 6i Expected Price In India

    The Realme 6i is likely to price at Rs. 13,000 as it is already available in Myanmar at MMK 249,900 (close to Rs. 13,000). Besides, the firm is expected to launch two variants, such as 3GB of RAM and 64GB in house storage and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is likely to price at Rs. 15,400.

    Realme 6i Expected Specifications And Features In India

    The Realme 6i is likely to incorporate the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, Android 10 with Realme UI on the top. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display, 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which can be increased up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone will include a 48MP primary sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens at the back. Upfront, you will get a 16MP camera along with an f/2.0 aperture.

    Furthermore, on the connectivity front, the Realme 6i will have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone might launch with 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

    Realme To Make Big Announcement AT IFA

    The company is likely to launch its new smartphone at IFA 2020. The rumors are suggesting that the company might launch the Realme X3 Pro at the event, which is expected to support 125W charger. The smartphone is likely to have a 4,000 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and 10GB of RAM. Also, Realme is expected to make an announcement on its IoT products.

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 18:34 [IST]
