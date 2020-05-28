Realme 6s Announced With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC: Features, Price, Availability

Realme 6s Launch, Price

The Realme 6s was announced in an online event and is currently available for pre-orders in Europe. The smartphone ships in a single variant of 4GB RAM paired with 64GB storage for EUR 199, which is roughly Rs. 16,500. The Realme 6s is available in Eclipse Black and Lunar While color options and the first sale will begin on June 2.

Realme 6s Features

The Realme 6s is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD smartphone with a punch-hole display. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone supports dual-SIM with Nano + Nano slots and runs Android 10 with the Realme UI custom skin on top.

Other features of the Realme 6s include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support fuels the smartphone. The camera specifications include a quad-camera module at the rear, aligned vertically. There's a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP selfie shooter is placed in the hole-punch display.

Realme 6s Specifications

As noted, the Realme 6s is powered by the 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor and ARM G76 GPU. There's only a single variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which can further be expanded with a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone ships with the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and so on. Realme has also included a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack.

What We Think

Realme is one of the growing brands for smartphones and other accessories in India and worldwide. The company also launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which is more expensive than the Realme 6s. Of course, the features vary too. Considering the price tag of the Realme 6s and the features it offers, it could be a hit in various markets, including India. But there's still no word of India launch and availability.