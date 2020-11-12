Realme 7 5G Launching On November 19; Rebranded Realme V5 In India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme 7 5G has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for a while now. To put all these speculations to rest, the company officially confirmed that the new Realme 7 5G will be launching on November 19. Like all events this year, the Realme 7 5G will debut via a virtual event, scheduled in the UK.

Realme 7 5G Launch

Realme's official UK Twitter handle posted a poster confirming the launch of the Realme 7 5G. The phone will debut in the European market on November 19 at 10 AM GMT, which is 3:30 PM in India. To note, we already have the Realme 7, 7 Pro, and the 7i. However, the new model will include 5G support, making it future-ready. Realme fans can livestream the event on several platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and the company's official YouTube channel.

Tune into the realme UK Livestream launch of #realme75G and our #realDeals Black Friday event.

19.11.20 at 10 AM GMT. https://t.co/tnqHWSDBei — realme UK (@realmeUK) November 11, 2020

Realme 7 5G: Expected Features

Most of the features of the Realme 7 5G is expected to be similar to the already released Realme 7 series. However, the most obvious new addition is 5G support. The upcoming phone is expected to flaunt a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh and a punch-hole design housing the 16MP selfie camera.

Other camera details include a quad-core setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter, and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth. Under the hood, the phone is rumored to draw power from the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. A 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support is also expected for the Realme 7 5G.

Realme 7 5G As Realme V5 In India

Several reports point the upcoming Realme 7 5G would debut as the Realme V5 in India. The smartphone with the model number RMX2111 was spotted at the NBTC website, which is believed to be the Realme 7 5G. Previously, the same model smartphone was associated with the Realme V5. Hence, it's presently assumed to be the same smartphone with different branding.

For now, it's uncertain if the Realme 7 5G will make it to India, even with a different name. If it does, the 5G-supported smartphone could reshape the affordable 5G smartphone sector in the country.

