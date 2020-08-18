Realme 7, 7 Pro With 64MP Camera To Launch On September 1 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme is very aggressive in terms of bringing new smartphones, and it is again planning to launch a new series of products in China. Realme has not shared any official information on the upcoming smartphone series, but its CMO has teased the launch via Weibo.

The CMO has actually posted a picture of a soda can, which has seven number written on it along with a caption that says new soon. This means the company is planning to bring a new series of devices soon.

Realme 7 Series Expected Specifications

The smartphone series is said to comprise of two products- the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The smartphones will pack 4,300 mAh and 4,500 mAh batteries respectively. Furthermore, the devices will have a 65W fast charger. The company is expected to launch these devices on September 1, 2020.

Realme To Launch Two More Smartphones With Octa-Core Processor

Apart from bringing the Realme 7 series, the smartphone maker is likely to bring two more handsets. The Realme 8 and the 8 Pro smartphones will have 4,500 mAh battery and 65W battery inside. Similarly, TENAA listing suggests that upcoming devices will have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ along with 1080x2400 pixels display and an octa-core processor. Both smartphones will have 8GB of RAM and quad rear camera setup. They will include 64MP primary sensor at the back and 32MP camera on the front.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of two smartphones called the Realme C12 and Realme C15. The smartphones are available at Rs. 8, 999 and Rs. 9,999. The Realme C12 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the other smartphone has two variants, i.e 3GB+32GB, and 4GB+ 64GB. Furthermore, both devices will be in two color variants, such as Power Blue and Power Silver. The smartphones will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Realme.com from August 27, 2020.

