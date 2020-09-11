Realme 7 Next Sale Scheduled On September 17: Good Choice Under Rs. 15,000? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Did you miss the first sale of the Realme 7? Well, interested customers can grab the handset on September 17. The latest handset has made its debut last week in the country alongside the Realme 7 Pro. The first sale of the Realme 7 Pro will take place on September 14. Meanwhile, the next date of the vanilla Realme 7 has announced. You can buy the handset on September 17 at 12 pm (Noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Price Details Of Realme 7

The Realme 7 price comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999. You can get two color options for the Realme 7 such as Mist Blue and Mist White.

Is Realme 7 Worth Buying?

Packed with Android 10 with Realme UI on top the handset bestows a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is also protected by the Gorilla Glass 3 and it offers the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired up with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The chipset can handle your daily usage and heavy games without any issue.

The Realme 7 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The primary sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP monochrome and macro lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front. The camera features also include Starry Mode, Nightscape, Panorama, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, and more.

The device is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery along with 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Besides, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The onboard storage is further expandable via a microSD card. Other aspects of the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The great camera, processor, the massive battery makes the handset a good buy under Rs. 15,000 segments. For budget-conscious users, it can be a good pick with decent features.

