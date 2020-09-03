Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Launched In India; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has announced the Realme 7 lineup including the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The Realme 7 is the world's first handset with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and both phones have passed the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification. Both phones are fall under the mid-range segment, which offers decent features along with quad rear cameras.

Price And Sale details

Speaking of the price, the Realme 7 will be available at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 16,999. It comes in Mist Blue and Mist White color options. The handset will go on sale starting September 10 at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

On the other hand, the Pro model comes with a tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model price has been set at Rs. 21,999. The smartphone will be sold in Mirror Blue and Mirror White color variants. The first sale of the Pro model has been set for September 14 at 12 pm (noon).

Realme 7: Specifications

Running the Realme UI based on Android 10, the handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery along with 30W Dart fast charging. The full-HD+ display of the handset measures 6.5-inch. It delivers a 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC is paired with up to ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two 2MP monochrome, and macro shooters. Upfront, it flaunts a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the handset includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port for charging, an accelerometer, ambient light, and more.

Realme 7 Pro: Specifications

The Realme 7 Pro also ships with Android 10 and a quad rear camera setup that offers a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. However, the Pro model gets a 32MP selfie shooter. For display, it comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The company has used the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC to power the handset which is coupled with the Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and it gets fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Both handsets will compete against recently launched the Oppo F17 series. However, the F17 Pro offers a 48MP primary sensor.

