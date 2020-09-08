Realme 7i Specifications Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Should You Consider Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is gearing up for the launch of the Realme 7i, which has been circling the rumor mill for a while now. The company will debut the Realme 7i on September 17 in Indonesia. Ahead of the launch, an Indonesian retailer has revealed the specifications of the Realme 7i.

Realme 7i Leaked Features

The specifications were tipped from a leaked poster ahead of the launch next week. Further, the Realme 7i is already listed on Indonesia's Lazada retailer site. According to the website, the new Realme smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear, housed in a rectangular module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear, which flaunts a gradient design.

Further, the retailer has revealed that the Realme 7i will be shipping in two color options -- Jade and Champagne. The listing also highlights a few key features including the 64MP AI primary camera. It also reveals a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery to fuel the smartphone.

Realme 7i: What We Know So Far

Both the Realme 7 and the Realme 7i are among the anticipated smartphones, entering the mid-range segment. So far, reports had suggested the Realme 7i would pack a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. We now know it also includes a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also packs a punch-hole notch that houses the 16MP selfie camera.

Speaking of the camera, the Realme 7i will pack a quad-camera setup, which is now confirmed to pack a 64MP primary shooter. The other lens is rumored to be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Another highlight of the Realme 7i is its large 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Under the hood, the Realmi 7i is expected to draw power from the Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The Indian variant could launch with lower RAM and storage combinations. Like all new Realme phones, the upcoming on will run Realme UI based on Android 10.

Realme 7i In India

The new Realme 7 series is expected to launch a few days after the Indonesian launch. So far, there's no word on the pricing of the Realme 7i. It's expected the Realme 7i will be a tad bit cheaper than the Realme 7, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Best Mobiles in India