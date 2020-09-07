Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 Chipset To Launch On September 17 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to introduce the third handset of the Realme 7 lineup. The company recently announced the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in India. Now, it seems the company is ready to add the Realme 7i to the lineup. The upcoming handset will launch on September 17 in Indonesia. As of now, the company hasn't revealed any specifications of the phone. However, the leaked poster hints some features of the Realme 7i.

Realme 7i Details

In terms of specifications, the HD+ display of the Realme 7i will measure 6.5-inch. It will deliver a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and it will come with a large 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W of fast charging support.

The leaked image of the Realme 7i claims, the phone will pack the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset which will be based on 11nm architecture and clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Speaking of optics, the Realme 7i will feature a quad rear camera setup which will be equipped with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it will get a 16MP selfie shooter. The Realme 7i is already listed for pre-orders at 200,000 Indonesian Rupiah (roughly Rs. 1,000) as a token amount. The official price will be revealed at the launch.

What To Expect?

Both handsets of the Realme 7 lineup fall under the mid-range segment. If the upcoming Realme 7i corroborates with the leaked features then we can expect the price to be close to the other models.

Looking at leaked features, it can be said the handset will get almost similar specifications as the Realme 7. The Realme 7 also packs a 5,000 mAh battery, quad-rear camera along with 64MP primary sensor, while the Realme Pro gets a 4,500 mAh battery.

Best Mobiles in India