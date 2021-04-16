Realme 8 5G India Launch Set For April 22; India's First Dimensity 700 5G SoC-Powered Phone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After weeks of speculations, the Realme 8 5G India launch date has finally been revealed by the company. The 5G version of the Realme 8 series will launch on April 22 which is a day after its international launch. Further, the company has confirmed that the Realme 8 5G will be the first phone in the country with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC.

Alongside, the company is also expected to bring the Realme Pro 5G and the Realme 8i. However, it remains to be seen whether these models will arrive in the country.

Realme 8 5G Launch Event

The launch of the Realme 8 5G will be live-streamed via Realme's social media platforms on April 22 at 12:30 PM IST. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Realme 8 5G Confirmed Features

As per the Flipkart teaser, the handset is confirmed to come with a 90Hz Ultra smooth display and support FHD+ resolution. Besides, it will support up to 600nits high brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate. The chipset will be paired with up to 128GB onboard storage which will support an additional storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Software-wise, the handset will run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0.

Earlier, the official teaser video showed the back panel of the handset. According to the video, the phone will feature a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera and it doesn't have the brand's tagline like the Realme 8 4G model. Besides, the back panel of the 5G model will feature the same gradient surface and a rectangular module with quad-sensors.

Apart from this, other details are yet to be confirmed; however, the phone is rumored to be the rebranded of the Realme V13 5G. This makes sense as the Flipkart teaser has revealed the same 90Hz display of the Realme 8 5G which is present on the Realme V13 5G. So, other features like battery, camera sensor are also believed to be the same as the Realme V13 5G. To recall, the Realme V13 5G has a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device.

