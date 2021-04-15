Realme 8 5G To Launch As India’s First Dimensity 700 SoC-Powered Phone? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme 8 5G series smartphones are all set to arrive on April 21. The Indian launch is yet to confirm; however, there are rumors the smartphone will be launched on April 22 in the country. Now, the latest development reveals that Realme is launching a phone soon which will be the India's first Dimensity 700 SoC phone. The latest development came via Flipkart's microsite.

However, it did not mention the exact name of the smartphone. But the phone is believed to be the Realme 8 5G as the phone was earlier spotted on the Geekbench with the same processor. Although, the model recently appeared on the Google Play Console listing, suggesting to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

On the other hand, the Realme 85G is said to come as the rebranded version of the Realme V13 5G which also runs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. So, there is a chance the phone will ship with the Dimensity 700 SoC. We will have to wait for the official announcement.

Realme 8 5G Expected Features

The phone is said to pack a 5,000 mAh battery and will run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0. Connectivity options might include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and 5G support. It is also believed to measure 162.5 x 74.8 × 8.5mm and weigh around 185 grams. Other key details are still unknown. However, we can expect the phone will get the same features as the Realme V13 5G.

Considering this, the Relame 8 5G would be launched with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC will be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage option. Besides, the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, it will feature an 8MP lens. Other aspects of the phone will include an 18W fast charging, a dedicated microSD slot a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As far as price is concerned, the Realme V13 5G price starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,900). So, the phone is believed to cost somewhere around Rs. 20,000 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India