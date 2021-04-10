Realme 8 5G Visits Geekbench; MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme introduced the 4G version of both the Realme 8 and the 8 Pro last month. Now, the company is prepping up to bring the 5G version of both units. The launch of the Realme 8 5G and the 8i smartphones has already been confirmed by the company. Alongside, the Realme 8 Pro 5G is also expected to arrive in the country; however, there is no official word on this.

Now, the Realme 8 5G was spotted on Geekbench, revealing its some key features. The handset had already visited NBTC, FCC certifications. Even, the phone also spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, confirming the India launch.

Realme 8 5G Visits Geekbench

The phone has been listed on Geekbench with the model number RMX3241. The handset has managed to score 570 and 1766 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. As per the Geekbench, the Realme 8 5G will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Software-wise, the device will run Android 11 OS.

Apart from this, nothing much is known from the Geekbench listing. However, FCC certification suggested the Realme 8 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the phone will measure 162.5 x 74.8 × 8.5mm, and weigh around 185 grams. Connectivity option will include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS/GLONASS, NFC, and 5G support. At this moment, there's not much info about the upcoming Realme 8 5G. Other features like camera specs, display are still under wraps.

To recall, the Realme 8 4G has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. So, we can expect a higher refresh rate from the 5G model. Besides, the 4G model has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Realme 8 5G India Launch

As far as the launch is concerned, the phone is rumored to launch on April 23 in India. On the same day, the company might introduce the Realme 8 Pro 5G. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch. We can expect the company to share it soon.

