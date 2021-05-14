Realme 8 Just Got Cheaper By Rs. 500 In India: Is It Worth Buying? News oi-Vivek

Realme 8 is one of the most affordable smartphones with an AMOLED display, and it just got a little cheaper. The company has reduced the price of the Realme 8 by Rs. 500 temporarily and the base model is now available for Rs. 14,499 for a limited time.

On top of that, users can also get additional discounts on the Realme 8 using City Bank or Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card for a limited time. If you are looking for a new mid-range smartphone, should you buy the Realme 8, especially at Rs. 14,499?

Realme 8 Specifications

The Realme 8 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, unlike the Redmi Note 10 Pro/Max, the Realme 8 has a 60Hz panel with a rated peak brightness of 100nits and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and the display is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, the same processor that also powers the newly launched Redmi Note 10S with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot with two nano-SIM card slots that support concurrent 4G LTE and VoLTE. The phone ships with realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS.

The Realme 8's quad-camera setup consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and also doubles as a face unlock sensor.

The smartphone harnesses its power from a 5000 mAh battery with a bundled 30W fast charger. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Given the time of this announcement, it looks like Realme wants users to pick the Realme 8 over the Redmi Note 10S.

Given the specs sheet, the Realme 8 and the Redmi Note 10S are very similar with the same processor, 60Hz AMOLED display, 64MP quad-camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery. The device also has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

A major difference between the two devices is the OS. Though both phones ship with Android 11 OS, the MIUI 12.5 and the realme UI 2.0 offer a completely different user experience. Given the fact that the Realme 8 is now Rs. 500 cheaper, it does look like an interesting offering.

Best Mobiles in India