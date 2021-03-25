Realme 8 Pro Is 5G Or Not And Should You Buy It? News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially announced two new mid-range smartphones with features like AMOLED display, a high-resolution camera, and the latest Android 11 OS-based software experience. These smartphones seem to offer almost everything that every smartphone enthusiast expects from a mid-range device, except for one.

Just like the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones, the Realme 8 series of smartphones (Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro) does not support the 5G network due to the limitations of the chipsets that power these devices. Do note that, Realme actually has smartphones that cost similar to the Realme 8 Pro that offers 5G networking capability.

Is Realme 8 Pro A 5G Smartphone?

No, the Realme 8 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is not a 5G-ready handset. Similarly, the Realme 8, powered by the MediaTek Helio G95, is also not a 5G handset. Both devices do offer features like Dual LTE VoLTE with good 4G download and upload speeds.

Given there is no active 5G network in the country, we don't see this as a con. However, for those, who rarely change devices and tried to use a smartphone for as long as three to four years, this could be an issue, as one might not be able to use the 5G network on the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro in the near future.

Does Realme Have 5G Smartphones In India?

Yes, Realme was one of the first brands to launch 5G handsets back in 2020. Not just that, the brand recently launched a few 5G smartphones like the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme X7 5G, and the Realme X7 Pro 5G, where, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G costs less than the 4G Realme 8 Pro.

This means you can actually buy a Realme smartphone with 5G support for less than the cost of the Realme 8 Pro. However, as specified before, the Realme 8 or the Realme 8 Pro does not support the 5G network. Not just that, the company has also promised to launch more affordable 5G smartphones in India in the coming days.

