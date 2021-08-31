Realme 8i, 8s, Realme 9 Series India Launch Schedule Revealed; Everything You Should Know? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We are aware of a bunch of Realme smartphones in the pipeline for launch in the Indian market. The company is already confirmed to be expanding the Realme 8 series with the Realme 8i and the Realme 8s launch. Additionally, the company is also expected to bring the successor to the Realme 8 series dubbed Realme 9. A new report has now revealed the timeline of the upcoming Realme budget smartphones. Following is when you can expect new Realme smartphones to debut in the country:

Realme 8s, Realme 8i, Realme 9 Series India Launch Revealed

A report via 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh suggests the launch timeline for the upcoming budget Realme offerings. Going by the report, the company will be launching the Realme 8s and the Realme 8i in September. The report doesn't reveal the exact date. However, it reveals the offline stores have started putting up posters confirming the upcoming launch.

The Realme 9 series won't be arriving alongside the Realme 8i and the Realme 8s. According to the report, the Realme 9 lineup will be launched ahead of the Diwali festival season which is to be celebrated in October this year. Also, the brand is expected to launch as many as four models in the Redmi 9 series.

The models suggested in this budget smartphone series are the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Prime, and the Realme 9A. As of now, there is no information available related to the hardware and features of the aforementioned units. However, the rumour mill has shared insight into the Realmi 8i and Realme 8s specifications.

Realme 8s, Realme 8i Expected Specifications

The Realme 8S is confirmed to be the first Dimensity 810 processor powered smartphone. It is expected to be equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Realme 8i is also said to be the first mainstream smartphone to launch with the Helio G96 processor.

Notably, a recent leak had revealed the entire spec-sheet of the Realme 8i where besides the processor a 50MP triple rear camera is the major highlight. The handset is also said to feature a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

