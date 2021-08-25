Realme 8i Massive Leak Leaves Little To Imagination; First Phone With Helio G96 At Helm News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme 8 series went official earlier this year comprising two models, i.e, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. Soon after, the brand introduced the Realme 8 5G and is also rumoured to have two more models to this mid-range series. The Realme 8s and the Realme 8i are the rumoured models under development. The former is said to be the world's first Dimensity 810 powered device. The latter is also tipped to bring a new chipset that none of the brands has used until now. A new report reveals the full specifications.

Realme 8i Leaked In Full Glory

The Realme 8i full renders and specifications have been revealed by Digit in association with @Onleaks. The images shared by the publication reveals a punch-hole display and a gradient rear panel with slightly curved edges. The in-display camera cutout is placed on the top-left, while the back panel also has the square-shaped camera module on the upper left.

The renders also confirm the placement of the volume keys and the power key on the right panel. The power key will have a fingerprint scanner integrated. At the bottom, the Realme 8i will have the USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme 8i Specifications Also Revealed

As per the report, the Realme 8i will be packed with the Helio G96 processor. MediaTek has recently launched this budget gaming chipset. The Realme 8i would be the first device to be equipped with this new octa-core processor. The processor will be combined with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The firmware we expect to see in Android 11 is wrapped around a custom MIUI skin. We already have mentioned the Realme 8s debuting alongside this model will be the first to employ the Dimensity 810 SoC. It's good to see the company is improving its budget product portfolio by upgrading the hardware. The report also reveals the remaining aspects of the Realme 8i.

The handset is said to feature a 6.59-inch display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole cutout will be storing a 16MP selfie camera. The triple-camera module at the rear will have a 50MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery rounding off the spec-sheet with fast charging support.

Budget Smartphones You Should Wait For?

Both Realme 8s and Realme 8i have been confirmed to debut in the Indian market by the brand itself. The devices bring modern-day features to the table and are expected to carry an affordable price tag to fit all the bills. In our opinion, Realme will upscale the competition in the budget segment with the launch of Realme 8s and the Realme 8i.

