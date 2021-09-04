Realme 8s 5G Design Teased: Triple Camera Setup Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to launch yet another mid-range 5G smartphone next week -- the Realme 8s 5G. This is said to be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which offers a better CPU performance and improved 5G speeds when compared to the Dimensity 800U.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India has now teased the upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone. He has revealed the back panel of the Realme 8s 5G, which is in blue color and has a sort of texture. Given the design of the Realme 8 5G, the Realme 8s 5G is also expected to come with a plastic back panel.

Besides, the same post also confirmes that the Realme 8s 5G will have a triple camera setup at the back. The smartphone is likely to have a 48/64MP primary sensor with a dedicated ultra wide-angle lens. Considering the capability of the Dimensity 810, the smartphone is likely to support native 4K video recording capability.

Realme 8s 5G Specifications

According to leaks, the Realme 8s 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to be protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass with support for Widevine L1 certification with support for HD streaming on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Coming to software experience, the Realme 8s 5G will ship with Android 11 OS with custom Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The device is expected to offer 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB internal storage, possibly with a microSD card slot and dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

A 5000 mAh battery is likely to fuel the smartphone, possibly with support for 30W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to offer a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the price, given most brands have started to increase the price of their devices, the Realme 8s 5G is likely to cost more than the Realme 8 5G.

The base model of the Realme 8s 5G is expected to cost somewhere between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 while the high-end model might cost somewhere upwards of Rs. 20,000. The Realme 8s 5G will launch on September 9 along with a few more devices, including the very first table from the company -- the Realme Pad.

