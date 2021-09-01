Realme 8s Flipkart Microsite Hints Imminent Launch; Expected Features, Price In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has already confirmed the launch of two new devices under the 8-series in India. The Realme 8i and the Realme 8s are the upcoming devices that are said to launch this month alongside the company's first-ever tablet Realme Pad. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. Now, the launch seems to be just around the corner as the dedicated microsite for the Realme 8s has gone live on Flipkart.

Realme 8s India Launch

The brand has already started teasing the upcoming smartphone. Now, Flipkart microsite has mentioned that the world's first Dimensity 810-powered phone coming soon. Unfortunately, the e-commerce site has not revealed the name of the device. However, we already it is none other than the Realme 8s as the handset is confirmed to feature the Dimensity 810 chipset.

Realme 8s Features We Know So Far

If the rumors turn out to be true, the Realme 8s will ship with a 6.5-inch display, 90Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution support. The phone will be available in 6GB, 8GB RAM options, and up to 256GB of internal storage that is also believed to support a microSD slot.

Further, the smartphone will run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For cameras, there will be a rectangular camera module with a vertical arrangement. The camera sensors will include a 64MP primary camera sensor, a depth, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro sensor, and a 16MP front camera sensor.

The branding name will be placed at the bottom of its rear panel and will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it will include 5G connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and so on.

Realme 8s Expected Price In India

The pricing details are still under wraps. We expect the upcoming smartphone will get an affordable price tag like other 8-series devices. Further, the Flipkart microsite mentions that more info will reveal tomorrow (September 2) at 12:30 PM. There is a chance it will reveal the features or the launch date of the handset. So, we will request our readers to stay tuned for more updates.

