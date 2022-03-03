Realme 9 5G Design, Launch Timeline Revealed; How Is It Different From Precursor? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently unveiled the Realme 9i, Realme 9 Prob5G, and the 9 Pro+ 5G in India. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the standard Realme 9 5G soon in the country. The smartphone was also spotted on the FCC and NEMKO certifications. Besides, the detailed features of the device were revealed online. Now, the latest development has brought renders of the Realme 9 5G to the light, which reveals its rear panel design.

Realme 9 5G Design Revealed

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared renders of the upcoming 9 series smartphone. The renders show a redesigned camera module on the Realme 9 5G. It is seen with a gradient white color and a rectangle camera module which houses triple cameras along with an LED flash. Also, the power button is spotted on the right side, while the volume buttons will be on the left edge of the handset.

Realme 9 5G Features We Known So Far

The latest info did not reveal any key specs of the phone. However, the detailed features were revealed by tipster Yogesh Brar last month. The Realme 9 5G is said to run the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is believed to support additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD slot.

Upfront, the phone will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It will ship with Android 12 based on Realme UI. The triple rear camera setup of the Realme 9 5G will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the handset will offer a 16MP front-facing camera sensor.

Moreover, the device will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup for connectivity.

Realme 9 5G: How Is It Different From Realme 8?

Starting with the design, you'll get a redesigned camera module on the upcoming Realme 9 5G. However, the front panel design of the device is yet to be revealed. Besides, the successor will also offer several upgrades including the 5G connectivity and a 90Hz display, while the Realme 8 does not support the 5G network and features a 60Hz display. However, the Realme 8 offers an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the Realme 9 might skip the ultra-wide sensor.

Realme 9 5G: Expected Launch In India

Apart from the design, tipster Mukul Sharma also stated the Realme 9 5G will most likely go official by this month in the country. If this appears to be true, we expect Realme will soon start teasing the arrival of the Realme 9 5G.

As far as the price is concerned, the smartphone is expected to be an affordable mid-range device that might come under Rs. 20,000 in India. However, it will be better to take with a pinch of salt and wait for more info.

