Realme 9 5G Detailed Features Revealed; Coming Alongside Realme 9 Pro Series?
Realme launched the Realme 9i last month in the country. The brand is also launching both the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ devices on Feb 16 in India. Now, it seems the brand will also bring the standard Realme 9 5G soon. The exact launch timeline or date is yet to be announced. However, the detailed features of the Realme 9 5G have been revealed. Besides, the smartphone already received FCC and NEMKO certifications.
Realme 9 5G Detailed Features Revealed
The specifications of the Realme 9 5G come out via tipster Yogesh Brar. Apart from the specs, he did not mention anything about the upcoming handset. Also, Realme has not shared any details regarding the Realme 9 launch as of now. This means the launch might take some time.
Realme 9 5G Expected Features
The Realme 9 5G is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will come with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor which runs other mid-range phones like the Realme 8s 5G and the Lava Agni 5G.
The chipset of the Realme 9 5G will be available paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is believed to support additional storage expansion using a dedicated microSD slot. Further, it is said to run Android 12 with Realme UI.
Moreover, the Realme 9 5G will have a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the device will come with a 16MP front-facing camera sensor. The phone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit and 18W fast charging support. Lastly, it will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a stereo speaker setup for connectivity.
Realme 9 5G: Better Than Realme 8?
If the aforementioned features of the Realme 9 5G are to be believed, the smartphone will come with several upgrades. Firstly, it will have 5G connectivity and a 90Hz display, while the precursor supports only a 60Hz refresh rate. Besides, the latest model will ship with the Dimensity processor, Android 12 OS, and a larger screen.
However, the Realme 8 was announced with 30W charging, while the Realme 9 is said to support 18W charging. Also, the predecessor has an 8MP ultra-wide lens; however, the successor might skip the ultra-wide sensor.
What We Think
Looking at the specs, we can say the smartphone will be a mid-range offering like the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series smartphones. We expect the Realme 9 5G will come under Rs. 20,000 segment. However, it will be better to take as a hint until any reliable info comes out.
As mentioned above, the launch of the Realme 9 5G will take some time. This means it won't be coming along with the Realme 9 Pro series devices. For the unaware, the launch of the Realme 9 Pro series will take place on Feb 16 at 1.30 PM which is believed to be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.
