Realme 9 Pro 5G Complete Specs Leaks: Slightly Expensive?

In just a few weeks, we will get see a whole lot of new smartphones, especially from brands like Realme and Xiaomi, and one such device is the Realme 9 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, the Realme 9 Pro 5G will be a 5G-capable upcoming mid-range smartphone which is also expected to be the most powerful smartphone in the Realme 9 series of devices.

There are a lot of leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming Realme 9 Pro 5G and the one from Yogesh Brar, a popular leakster seems to be true to life. If you are planning to get the Realme 9 Pro 5G, which is speculated to launch in the second or third week of February 2022, check out the possible specifications of the same.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro 5G is said to feature a 6.59-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The leak does not specify if the phone features an IPS LCD screen or an OLED screen. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage.

Given the phone is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the phone might feature an IPS LCD screen, as most Realme smartphones with OLED displays do feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to the battery, the Realme 9 Pro 5G is said to come with a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Relame 9 Pro 5G might ship with Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. However, according to Brar, the phone will indeed ship with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top and the phone is likely to get two more Android OS updates in the coming years.

The rear-camera setup on the Realme Pro 5G is said to feature three cameras with a primary 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth or a macro lens. The phone will have a 16MP front-facing selfie camera with FHD or 1080p video recording.

In terms of pricing, the base model of the Realme 9 Pro 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is expected to cost around Rs. 17,000. Although it might sound a bit expensive, one has to remember that the Realme 9 Pro 5G is a 5G smartphone and is also said to offer features like OIS, which should make it a bit more expensive.

