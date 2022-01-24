Just In
- 10 min ago iPhone 14 Leaks Indicate Hardware Upgrades, No Dislplay Notch, And Much More
- 22 min ago India Ordered Blocking Of 35 YouTube Channels And Websites Based In Pakistan; Here’s Why
- 33 min ago Week 3, 2022 Launch Roundup: Moto Tab G70 LTE, Realme 9i, Xiaomi 11T Pro, TECNO POVA NEO, And More
- 2 hrs ago Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch With 15 Days Battery Launched At Rs. 4,499; Where To Buy?
Don't Miss
- Movies Yashraj Mukhate Remixes Kapil Sharma's Dialogues From 'I'm Not Done Yet' & It's Hilarious
- News Good that Yogi Adityanth didn’t contest from Ayodhya: Ram temple chief priest
- Sports World Cup dreams over for "absolutely devastated" Indian women football players
- Automobiles Tata Tigor CNG Vs Hyundai Aura CNG: Design, Powertrain & More
- Finance 4 Stocks To Buy Today After Their Q3FY22 Results For Decent Returns In 1-Year
- Lifestyle Tired Of Hair Loss? Here Are Some Tips And Home Remedies To Naturally Regrow Your Hair
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Mizoram In Winter Of 2022
- Education CTET Answer Key 2022: Download Response Sheet And Question Paper At ctet.nic.in
Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Launch Timeline Tipped; Expected Pricing & Full Specifications
Realme recently launched the Realme 9i smartphone in India. The brand has also confirmed that it won't launch the 5G variant of the Realme 9i in the country, instead, it will soon launch the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ with 5G connectivity. The brand also teased the arrival of the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones in India.
Besides, CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that both the models will be priced above Rs. 15,000. Now, the latest development has brought pricing of the Realme 9 Pro and the launch details. Let's dive into details.
Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Launch Timeline
According to tipster Mukul Sharma, both the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ will be announced between Feb 5 and Feb 15 in India. However, we'll suggest to take it as a hint until the brand has shared anything.
On the other hand, PassionateGeekz claimed that the Realme 9 Pro price will start at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. The publication has also shared detailed features of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro 5G.
Realme 9 Pro 5G Detailed Features
The smartphone is likely to have a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 399ppi pixel density, and HDR10. The device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is believed to support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion.
It is tipped to run Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W charging support. For imaging, there will be a triple camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Realme 9 Pro will come with a 16MP sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.
Other features will include 5GB of virtual RAM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, and GPS for connectivity purpose.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Expected Features
The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear which will include a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Realme 9 Pro+ will also have a 16MP front camera sensor. Upfront, the device will likely ship with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with narrow bezels and a 90Hz refresh rate support.
It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the handset will pack a 4,500 mAh battery; however, the charging speed is still unknown. It is tipped to run Android 12-based ColorOS 12. Since there is no official confirmation regarding the feature of the upcoming devices. We will request our readers to take it with a pinch of salt.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
0
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505