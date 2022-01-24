Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Launch Timeline Tipped; Expected Pricing & Full Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently launched the Realme 9i smartphone in India. The brand has also confirmed that it won't launch the 5G variant of the Realme 9i in the country, instead, it will soon launch the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ with 5G connectivity. The brand also teased the arrival of the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones in India.

Besides, CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that both the models will be priced above Rs. 15,000. Now, the latest development has brought pricing of the Realme 9 Pro and the launch details. Let's dive into details.

Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Launch Timeline

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, both the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ will be announced between Feb 5 and Feb 15 in India. However, we'll suggest to take it as a hint until the brand has shared anything.

On the other hand, PassionateGeekz claimed that the Realme 9 Pro price will start at Rs. 17,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. The publication has also shared detailed features of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro 5G.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Detailed Features

The smartphone is likely to have a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 399ppi pixel density, and HDR10. The device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is believed to support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

It is tipped to run Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W charging support. For imaging, there will be a triple camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Realme 9 Pro will come with a 16MP sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Other features will include 5GB of virtual RAM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, and GPS for connectivity purpose.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Expected Features

The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear which will include a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Realme 9 Pro+ will also have a 16MP front camera sensor. Upfront, the device will likely ship with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with narrow bezels and a 90Hz refresh rate support.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the handset will pack a 4,500 mAh battery; however, the charging speed is still unknown. It is tipped to run Android 12-based ColorOS 12. Since there is no official confirmation regarding the feature of the upcoming devices. We will request our readers to take it with a pinch of salt.

