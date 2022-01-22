Realme 9i Vs Realme 8i: Is The Precursor Still Worth Buying?

Realme 9i Vs Realme 8i: Pricing

As mentioned above, both models share similar price tag. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 15,999. However, both units come with different color variants. The Realme 9i comes in Prism Black and Prism Blue color options, while the Realme 8i is available in Space Black and Space Purple variants.

Realme 9i Vs Realme 8i: Display

In terms of display, both the Realme 9i and the Realme 8i sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) display. However, if you want higher refresh rate, still consider the Realme 8i. As the Realme 9i supports 90Hz refresh rate, while the Realme 8i comes with 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Realme 9i is lightweight compared to the Realme 8i.

Realme 9i Vs Realme 8i: Performance

The successor is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU and also supports Realme's powerful Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology allows the 6GB of memory to be expanded by up to 5GB.

On the other hand, the Realme 8i was announced with MediaTek Helio G96 processor which is also a good mid-range processor. Besides, both phones run Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0. For battery, the Realme 9i wins the game as it supports 33W charging and claims to increase 33% charging speed compared to the Realme 8i. But both pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Realme 9i Vs Realme 8i: Camera Specs

You'll get different camera module at the rear panel of the Realme 9i. However, it comes with similar 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple rear cameras and a 16MP selfie camera sensor as the Realme 8i. So, Realme could have offered better camera features on the successor Realme 9i model.

Should You Still Consider Realme 8i Over The Realme 9i?

First of all, both models skip 5G connectivity. So, if the 5G connectivity is your priority, then can consider other devices like the Realme 8s 5G and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

If you want fast charging, more powereful chipset with dynamic RAM, go for the Realme 9i. To know in detail about the Realme 9i, you can head over to our review story.

However, considering the Realme 8i won't disappoint you, it has a higher 120Hz display and good back panel design. Also, it supports 18W charging tech along with mid-range processor that is enough capable of handling gaming and day-to-day usage.