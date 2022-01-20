Just In
Upcoming Realme 9 Series Smartphones Coming Soon To India
Soon after the Realme 9i was just launched in India, the company seems to be gearing up to launch other phones in the series - the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro. Now, the upcoming Realme smartphones have been confirmed to arrive in India sometime soon by the company's Vice President Madhav Sheth.
Upcoming Realme 9 Series Smartphones
As per a report by 91Mobiles citing the VP, the company is all set to arrive with support for 5G connectivity. These smartphones are likely to be priced above Rs. 15,000 in the country. Additionally, Sheth has also shared a tweet asking fans which smartphone they think will be launched in the country first - the Realme 9 or Realme 9 Pro. Furthermore, he also tweeted that these phones will be launched soon in the country based on public demand.
In an interview with the publication, Sheth has revealed that two other smartphones from the brand - the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ will be launched with 5G connectivity, which will make them great value for money offerings. Also, these phones are said to arrive with an eye-catchy design. The entire Realme 9 series devices that are yet to be launched in the country will be priced above Rs. 15,000.
Realme 9 Series Phones Rumors
For the uninitiated, the Realme 9 and Realme 9 Pro were spotted recently spotted on the certification databases such as BIS, thereby hinting at their imminent launch. Moreover, previous reports have suggested that the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are likely to get the power from MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 920 processors.
The high-end variant in the series - the Realme 9 Pro+ is tipped to be launched with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and a quad-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor, an 8MP tertiary sensor and a 2MP fourth camera sensor. For selfies, this smartphone is believed to be launched with a 16MP selfie camera sensor as well. As per a listing on the CQC database, the upcoming Realme smartphone could feature a 5000mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging tech.
We can get to know more about the Realme 9 series smartphones as the launch nears.
