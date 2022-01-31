Realme 9 Pro+ India Pricing Tipped Ahead Of Launch; Realme 9 Pro Live Images Also Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme will soon be launching the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones in India. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed; however, the brand has already started teasing the arrival of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+. Besides, the pricing of the Realme 9 Pro was already leaked online. Now, the Realme 9 Pro+ price in India has been tipped ahead of the official announcement.

Realme 9 Pro+ India Pricing Tipped

The latest info by RMLeaks claimed that the Realme 9 Pro+ will be available in two storage models - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. The base model is said to be priced at Rs. 20,999. The price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has not been revealed yet. The report also stated that the Realme 9 Pro will come with a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

However, a previous report from PassionateGeekz suggested that the Realme 9 Pro price will start at Rs. 17,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant will cost Rs. 19,999 in India. We suggest you to take this info with a pinch of salt. However, the brand has already confirmed that both phones of the Realme 9 Pro series will be priced above Rs. 15,000 in the country.

Separately, 91mobiles has brought the live image of the Realme 9 Pro in a blue color option. In the image, we can see the upcoming smartphone is being used by vice-captain of Indian cricket team K L Rahul. The image also confirms it will feature a triple rear camera system.

Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9 Pro Features We Know So Far

The Realme 9 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front camera sensor. At the rear, the Realme 9 Pro+ might feature a triple-camera setup housing a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

Moreover, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It might run Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro 5G is expected to have a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is said to feature the Snapdragon 695 under its hood and will offer a triple camera system housing a 64MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Other features include a 16MP front camera sensor, Android 12 OS, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W charging support, 5GB of virtual RAM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and many more.

Realme 9 Pro Series Launch Details

As mentioned above, Realme has not confirmed the launch date yet. However, rumors suggested the upcoming Realme 9 Pro series handsets will be unveiled on February 16 in the country, while the global launch could take place on Feb 15.

Best Mobiles in India