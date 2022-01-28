Realme 9 Pro 5G Series To Launch On Feb 15 Globally; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones in India and the global market next month. The India launch of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro 5G and the 9 Pro+ 5G was recently teased by the company. However, the brand did not reveal the exact launch date for the upcoming mid-range devices. The latest development has brought India and global launch dates to the light.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Series Global And India Launch Dates Tipped

The latest info comes to the light by tipster Abhishek Yadav who has shared promotional image to reveal both the Realme 9 Pro 5G and the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G are launching on Feb 15 in the global market. Separately, a report by MySmartPrice claimed that Realme will be launching both the aforementioned devices on February 16 in India. If this appears to be true, we expect the brand will soon confirm the launch date officially.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Series Features We Know So Far

The Realme 9 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 399ppi pixel density, and HDR10. The device could use the Snapdragon 695 under its hood which will be coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage with support for additional storage expansion.

It is said to include a triple camera system housing a 64MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone will feature a 16MP sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G is rumored to run Android 11 OS; however, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that it will ship with Android 12 OS. Moreover, there will be a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W charging support. Other features will include 5GB of virtual RAM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, and GPS for connectivity purpose.

On the other hand, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is said to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate support. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It will also offer a triple-camera setup at the rear but it will include a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Other features are expected to include a 16MP front camera sensor, a 4,500 mAh battery, and Android 12 OS.

Realme 9 Pro 5G Series: How About Competition?

Looking at the features, we expect the upcoming devices of the Realme 9 Po series will be great competitors with other mid-range devices with 5G connectivity. Further, the Realme 9 Pro is tipped to start at Rs. 17,999 in the country which will be for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 19,999.

Best Mobiles in India