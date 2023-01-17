Realme 9 Gets Realme UI 4.0 Based On Android 13 Early Access Update In India: Changelog News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme is now seeding the Realme UI 4.0 Early Access version to its Realme 9 devices in India. The Realme UI 4.0 Early Access version is essentially a beta version based on the Android 13 operating system. It is expected to pack in some bugs and glitches, and so will be rolled out to a limited number of users who enroll in the program.

Select Realme 9 4G smartphone users in India will be able to enjoy the goodness of the re-designed Realme UI 4.0 based on Android OS before it is rolled out for other users. To update, users must ensure that their devices are running on RMX3521_11.A.29 or RMX3521_11.A.31 firmware versions. Now, navigate to Settings, then tap on Software Update, and click on the gear icon in the top right corner. Select the Trial version and fill out the details in the form. If your application is approved, you will receive the new firmware via an OTA update.

Realme UI 4.0: Features

The Realme UI 4.0 adds a host of new features. It packs in a new Aquamorphic design theme, a Shadow-Reflective Clock, a new control center, a card-style widget design, optimized UI layers, improved animations, advanced AOD (Always-on Display) features, Bitmoji support in AOD, improved privacy & security, and HyperBoost GPA 4.0 for enhanced gaming, among other features. Let's take a look at its complete changelog below.

Realme 9 Realme UI 4.0 Android 13 Update: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating windows inside apps for smooth operation.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default

• You can search content online and on your device.

Personalization

• Adds Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & Privacy

• Optimizes Private Safe

• The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital Wellbeing

• Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Gaming Experience

• Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

