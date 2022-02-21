Realme 9 Pro+ With 60W SuperDart, Triple Cameras Goes On Sale Today: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme 9 series now includes several phones, including the high-end Realme 9 Pro+. The phone will go on sale today, February 21 after its launch on February 16 in India. The Realme 9 Pro+ packs several premium features, including the Dimensity 920 chipset, color-changing rear panel, 5G support, an immersive display, and so on.

Realme 9 Pro+ Sale In India: Price And Discounts

The Realme 9 Pro+ starts from Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The other variants include 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, which cost Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. The phone is up for sale starting at 12 PM on Flipkart and the Realme India website, where users get Rs. 2,000 discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Users can choose from Midnight Black, Sunrise Blue, and Aurora Green colors.

Realme 9 Pro+ Features

The Realme 9 Pro+ flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. One of the trending features of the Realme 9 Pro+ is the color-changing rear panel, which seems to be the norm now.

The Realme 9 Pro+ draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with the Realme UI 3.0 on top. It seems to skip a microSD card slot for memory expansion. Also, the phone includes a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 60W SuperDart fast charging support.

At the rear, the Realme 9 Pro+ packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera in the front. Realme has includes several sensors, including an in-display fingerprint sensor that also doubles as a heart rate sensor. It comes with the usual connectivity options, including 5G support.

Realme 9 Pro+ In India: Should You Buy?

The Realme 9 Pro+ makes an impressive entry in the premium mid-range segment. The phone competes with devices like the Xiaomi 11i and the 11i HyperCharge. For the asking price, the Realme 9 Pro+ makes a good buy, especially for its immersive display, powerful battery, and decent cameras.

