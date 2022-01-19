Just In
Realme 9i 5G Not Coming To India; Realme 9 Pro Series With 5G To Debut Soon
Realme has recently launched the Realme 9i smartphone in India. The latest handset is packed with all useful features except for 5G connectivity. We know Realme is already selling several 5G devices at the same price range, so, missing the 5G connectivity is a downside for the Realme 9i.
Since Realme 8i also skips 5G connectivity, you may expect a 5G variant of the Realme 9i. If you are expecting the same, your wait will be in vain. Realme has confirmed that it has no plan to bring the Realme 9i 5G to India.
Realme 9i 5G Not Launching In India
The info comes to the light via 91mobiles that has learned from Realme CEO Madhav Sheth that there are no plans for Realme 9i 5G launch in India. It's also confirmed that instead of the Realme 9i 5G, the brand will soon bring the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones with 5G support.
The Realme 9i is not a 5G phone as Sheth claimed that "Being a 5G leader, Realme will keep democratizing the market with its 5G smartphones.'' But it wants to cater to the needs of all consumers and 5G has become popular but many are still looking for 4G devices. So, Realme will continue to bring 4G devices alongside the 5G devices.
Sheth also stated that if you want to buy a 5G device, there is a wide range of options such as Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme GT, and many more.
Realme 9 Pro Series Coming Soon
Besides, Realme is expected to launch the Realme 9 Pro series smartphones soon in the country. The lineup will comprise the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, and the Realme 9 Pro+. The company recently teased the launch of the Realme 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ by asking which model users want to launch first.
The upcoming smartphones of the Realme 9 Pro series will come with 5G connectivity and will fall under Rs. 15,000 segment. The Realme 9 Pro+ was also spotted on the BIS listing last month. However, the exact launch timeline has not been revealed yet.
