Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680, 33W Dart Charge Launched At Rs. 13,999; India Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Realme has today announced the Realme 9i in India which is the successor of the Realme 8i. The latest one comes with several upgrades in terms of design and features as well. The Realme 9i increases 33% charging speed compared to the Realme 8i and other features include a Snapdragon chip, triple cameras, and so on. However, the phone has been launched at the same price and storage variants as the Realme 8i.

Realme 9i Features

The Realme 9i has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and the Dragon Trail Pro glass protection. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC handles the processing which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage that can also be expanded up to 1TB.

The phone also supports Realme's powerful Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology allows the 6GB of memory to be expanded by up to 5GB. On the software front, the Realme 9i runs Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0. Moreover, the device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

The camera department is handled by a 50MP triple rear camera system and a 16MP selfie camera sensor which is placed into a punch-hole cutout. The main 50MP lens of the Realme 9i is assisted by a pair of 2MP sensors. For connectivity, the device supports 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the Realme 9i has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and measures 164.4X75.7X8.4mm, and weighs 190 grams.

Realme 9i Price & Sale In India

The Realme 9i price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999.

The phone will be available for purchase in Prism Black and Prism Blue color options starting January 25. It can be purchased via an early sale (on January 22) via Flipkart and Realme.com. There will be a discount for ICICI Bank card holders.

Realme 9i: How Is It Different From Realme 8i?

The successor Realme 9i comes with similar 50MP triple cameras; however, the design of the camera module gives the Realme 9i a premium look. Besides, you'll get the latest Snapdragon 680 chip, while the Realme 8i runs the MediaTek G96. Further, the Realme 9i also supports extended RAM technology.

However, if you are already using the Realme 8i, then considering the Realme 9i won't be worth it. As it also skips 5G connectivity, you can easily get a 5G-enabled device along with a better display in this range.

Also, the recently launched Vivo V21e with the same Snapdragon 680 can be purchased at Rs. 12,990. It also comes with Eye Protection Mode to filter out the blue light and give a comfortable viewing experience. However, the Vivo smartphone does not support a higher refresh rate.

