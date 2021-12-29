Realme 9i With Android 11 Spotted On Geekbench: Powerful Mid-Ranger Coming Soon? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is gearing up for several smartphone launches in Q1 2022. The list also includes the next-gen Realme 9 series, which is tipped to include at least three models for now. Among them includes the Realme 9i, which has been doing rounds on the rumor mill lately. The latest report talks about the Realme 9i on the Geekbench platform, revealing its performance scorecard.

Realme 9i On Geekbench

Going into the details, Bestopedia has spotted the alleged Realme 9i on Geekbench with the model number RMX3491. Previous reports have confirmed the model number belongs to the Realme 9i, suggesting an imminent launch. Now, the Geekbench listing has thrown more light on the processor details and its performance.

The upcoming Realme 9i was spotted with a Qualcomm processor codenamed 'Bengal'. The source code shared by the report reveals Adreno 610 GPU. Plus, the listing reveals four CPU cores working at 1.90GHz and the remaining four CPU cores clocked at 2.40GHz. All these specs suggest the upcoming Realme phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor.

Apart from this, the alleged Realme 9i will include 4GB RAM and will run Android 11 OS. The Geekbench evaluation shows the phone scoring 382 points in the single-core test and 1556 points in the multi-core test. This further indicates the upcoming Realme 9i could be a powerful phone in the affordable segment.

Realme 9i Launch: What To Expect?

Several reports have given us a hint on what to expect from the upcoming Realme 9i. Previous leaks claim the upcoming Realme smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout for selfies. The display is said to support a 90Hz refresh rate and deliver a Full HD+ resolution. Now we got to know the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The cameras on the Realme 9i are said to be a triple-sensor unit at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor. The other cameras include an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a macro sensor. Realme is believed to have included a 16MP selfie camera as well. Plus, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support was rumored. The Realme 9i is said to launch in January and will arrive in India shortly.

