Realme A1 to launch in India in the next few weeks: Next budget smartphone from Realme

Realme A1 - a new budget phone from Realme

By

    Realme, the latest player in the Indian smartphone market is all set to launch a new super-affordable Android smartphone, the Realme A1. According to a leak, the Realme A1 will be the next affordable smartphone from the company, which will be priced less than Rs 10,000.

    Realme A1 to launch in India in the next few weeks: Next budget phone

     

    As of now, there is no information on the features and availability of the Realme A1. Considering the price range, the smartphone is most likely to offer slightly under-cut specifications compared to the recently launched Realme U1. The Realme A1 is most likely to run on the MediaTek Helio P60 or a 600-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

    The Realme A1 is most likely to launch in India in the Q1 of 2019 and will be made available in other select markets similar to the Realme U1. The Realme U1 is the latest mid-tier smartphone from the company, which is also the first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with a dedicated APU.

    Realme U1 specifications

    The Realme U1 has a 6.3-inch IPS grade screen with 2340 x 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The MediaTek Helio P70 SoC powers the Realme U1 with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot.

    With respect to connectivity, the device has dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-channel Wi-Fi support.

     

    The Realme U1 has a massive 25 MP selfie camera and a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to capture the depth of field. The smartphone has 3500 mAh battery with 10W fast charging via micro USB port and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The mobile phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 skin on top.

    What do you think about the Realme A1? Will it be the first stock Android smartphone from Realme or will it offer ColorOS similar to other Realme smartphones?

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 6:55 [IST]
