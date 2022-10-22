Realme and Redmi Phones Might Soon Incorporate Curved Displays: Will They Be Affordable? News oi -Vivek

Smartphone brands like Realme and Redmi are known for introducing several premium features on their mid-range smartphones. As per the teasers and speculations, these brands are now introducing 3D curved displays on their upcoming mid-range smartphones such as the Realme 10 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. But will it affect their cost?

Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi has officially confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will have a 3D curved display. Similarly, a TENAA listing hints that the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will also have a 3D curved display.

3D Curved Display Phones To Go Mainstream In 2023

Samsung is the first brand to introduce curved displays on smartphones. The Galaxy Note 6 was one of the first smartphones in the world to feature a curved display (one side) while the Galaxy S6 is the first mainstream smartphone to feature a dual-curved display.

Since then, almost all the major Android smartphone brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Realme have launched phones with curved displays. However, most of these brands only offered curved displays on either flagship or upper mid-range smartphones, priced well over Rs. 30,000 in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Could Be The Most Affordable Curved Display Smartphone

While there is no official confirmation regarding the exact specifications of the curved display on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the smartphone is likely to have an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a screen size of around 6.5/6.7-inch and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which came with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is likely to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Again, this could drive up the price of the smartphone by a couple of thousand as a curved display is slightly more expensive to manufacture when compared to a flat display. On top of that, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ might also have the thinnest bezels on a Redmi Note smartphone to date.

Realme 10 Pro+ Might Have a Slightly Smaller Screen

The technical specifications of the display on the Realme 10 Pro+ are expected to remain similar to that of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. However, the Realme 10 Pro+ might have a smaller display, hence the phone is likely to offer a curved display with higher pixel density when compared to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

