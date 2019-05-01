Realme Anniversary Sale: Get flat Rs. 1000 off on Realme 2 Pro, U1 News oi-Priyanka Dua Every customer who purchases a Realme phone will get a chance to participate in the offline lucky and win prizes, including a Royal Enfield Bullet as the Jackpot Prize

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to host its first-anniversary sale (May 2 - May 4), offering discounts on its smartphones products and accessories.

The discounts, deals, and vouchers includes Like Collection', a campaign on the official website to offer Rs. 1 crore coupon fund giveaway.

During the "Like" Collection, participants will invite their friends to like on their personal homepage. The Rs.1 Crore Fund will be divided up by all the participants with likes and the coupons will be delivered by May 2 and can be applied through its website.

However, there is catch as this coupons cannot be used on newly launched Realme 3 Pro.

Other deals include Re 1 Super Deals Feast on selected phones and accessories.

In addition, every customer who purchases Realme phone get a chance to participate in the offline lucky and stand a chance to win exciting prizes or the Jackpot prize i.e., a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet. The Jackpot prize will have a winner each from the 4regions. The list of winners will be announced every day on the website community. The winners will also get realme U1 and CI on an everyday basis.

Lastly 'Fans All In' campaign in which the company offers coupons. The coupons remain valid from May 2 till May 31 and can be used on all devices except, realme 3 Pro. For 3 badges, customers will get Rs.500 off, for 2 badges, Rs. 300 off and Rs. 200 off for 1 badge.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, realme India, said, "It's been an eventful and remarkable year for us. One in which realme established many firsts, many milestones, and scores of real fans. To celebrate our one year anniversary, we would like to say a special Thank You to all our fans through really exciting and grand offers on all realme products. We hope to continue receiving their love to make the year more memorable and remarkable for our fans."