Realme C11 Leaked Teaser Reveals Complete Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme C11, an upcoming budget smartphone from the fast-growing smartphone brand is making the rounds on the internet of late revealing what we can expect from it. The previous reports regarding the device revealed that it could be launched sometime soon and the teasers have started hinting at the possible design and specifications.

Now, the latest teaser shared by Twitter user @i_am_myself7 leaves nothing to your imagination when it comes to the design. It clearly shows that this Realme smartphone will have a completely new design as compared to that of the previous offerings.

Alleged Realme C11 Design Leaks

From the leaked teaser image, we get to know that the Realme C11 will arrive with a waterdrop notch at the top center of the screen as on the previous offerings in the Realme C lineup. Ths bezels appear to be slim with a relatively thicker chin.

Moving on to the rear, Realme appears to have opted for an altogether new design. The previous design pattern followed by the company has been overused and the company seems to have ditched it for the upcoming entry-level smartphone.

The top left corner of the rear has a squarish camera model as seen on the Google Pixel 4 series. This camera module houses two camera sensors (specs remain unknown) and an LED flash module accompanying the same. The notable aspect is that there isn't a fingerprint scanner at the rear.

What To Expect From Realme C11?

One of the previous reports related to the Realme C11 hints that the upcoming smartphone might use the soon-to-be-announced MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Besides this, the teaser reveals that there could be a 6.5-inch mini-drop notch display and a juicy 5000mAh battery. The dual camera sensors at the rear are expected to arrive with Nightscape capability and there appears to be a headphone jack as well.

The Realme C11 has already been cleared by several certification databases and it is expected to be launched soon in Malaysia. The device is believed to be available in green and grey colors. For now, the other details remain unknown. However, an entry-level smartphone with a new design could be a welcome move and it might interest buyers in countries like India where Realme has a good foothold of the budget market.

