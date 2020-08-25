Realme C12 Next Sale Set For August 31: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Did you miss the first sale of the Realme C12? Interested buyers can grab the handset again next week. Realme introduced several products in the country last week including two smartphones. The Realme C12 has just finished its first sale. Now, the company has announced the next sale of the budget-friendly phone which will take place on August 31.

Realme C12 Next Sale

The handset will go on sale on August 31 (12 PM) via Realme.com and Flipkart. The Realme C12 comes in two distinct color options - Power Blue and Power Silver. The handset is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the Realme C15 will go for its first sale on August 27. The handset will be available for purchase in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM + 64GB storage will be available at Rs. 9,999.

Should You Buy Realme C12?

Running on Android 10 with Realme UI on top, the handset packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB LPDRR4x RAM. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As an entry-level handset, it also offers a huge 6,000 mAh battery along with reverse charging.

You will also get a triple rear camera which includes a 13MP primary lens with an f/2.2 aperture, two 2MP mono, and macro sensors. The primary camera also supports phase-detection autofocus. Upfront, the Realme C12 features a 5MP selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The features of the selfie camera include AI Beauty, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse.

For connectivity options, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8mm dimensions and weighs 209 grams. Considering the price, it packs decent features. But it comes in a single RAM variant.

