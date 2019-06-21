ENGLISH

    Realme C2 Flipkart Flash Sale Today In India – Price And Launch Offers

    By
    |

    Realme the sub-brand of Oppo has launched its C2 smartphone in India recently and today the phone is going up for sale at 12 PM. The Realme C2 will be up for sale via Flipkart and Realme official website. This is not the first time the smartphone is going on sale but still, not everyone got the chance to grab one for them. So if you are interested in the smartphone then this is the best time. Here's how you can purchase the phone before it went out of stock.

    Realme C2 Flipkart Flash Sale Today In India – Price And Launch Offers

     

    Realme C2 Price And Offers

    Realme C2 comes with a starting price of Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM. The midrange variant with 2GB RAM +32GB storage will cost you Rs 6,999 and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage will be up for sale at Rs 7,999.

    The base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is going on sale for the first time in India today. Moreover, the company has also announced recently that they are making the smartphone available for offline stores and buyers can grab the phone via those 8000 physical stores if they are not getting it via flash sale.

    The Realme C2 will be up for sale in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options. On Realme.com buyers can avail additional SuperCash cash back of up to Rs 1000. Apart from that, the Jio users will also get offers of worth Rs 5,300.

    Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering a 5 per cent discount on the purchase via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. If you don't want to make the entire payment in one shot then you can also opt for the no-cost EMI option.

     
    Read More About: realme c2 flipkart smartphone news
    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
