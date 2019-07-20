ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme C2 Flipkart Open Sale: Dual Cameras, 4000 mAh battery Starting At Rs. 5,999

    By
    |

    Realme's budget offering -- the C2 is now up for grabs via an open sale on Flipkart. The device was launched in India back in April for a starting price of 5,999. It was previously made available via multiple flash sales and managed to garner a good response from the audience. Following are the details of the open sale:

    Realme C2 Flipkart Open Sale Goes Live On Flipkart

     

    Realme C2 Open Sale Price And Offers:

    The smartphone is now available for purchase 24 x 7 on the e-commerce platform. The device comes with 2GB+ 16GB and 3GB+ 32GB configuration. The standard variant is retailing at Rs. 5,999, while the top-end model can be purchased for Rs. 7,999.

    One can also avail various offers on the purchase. If you are buying the smartphone using Axis Bank Buzz credit card, you can avail a 5 percent discount. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering exchange bonus on the purchase of Realme C2. The smartphone is also available via an open sale on the company's official website.

    What Are the Highlight Features Of The Realme C2?

    The entry-segment smartphone is packed with a 12nm octa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 processor clubbed with 2GB/3GB RAM and 12GB/32GB storage. It runs on Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6.0 UI.

    In terms of optics, the Realme C2 sports a dual-camera sensor with same lenses as seen on the Realme 3i and the Realme 3. You get a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is an AI-backed 5MP camera. Amongst the various camera features, you get HDR, Portrait, and Chroma Boost.

    The device sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. The device offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security purposes. The connectivity aspects comprise of Wi-Fi 802, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

     

    What Do We Think Of The Realme C2?

    The Realme C2 is one of the best budget smartphones available in the market today. You get all the aforementioned hardware starting at Rs. 5,999. In our opinion, this seems like is a a good deal. But if you want some upgraded hardware then you can also consider the Realme 3i or the Realme 3, which would cost you just Rs. 1,000 more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme realme c2 news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue