Realme C2 Flipkart Open Sale: Dual Cameras, 4000 mAh battery Starting At Rs. 5,999

Realme's budget offering -- the C2 is now up for grabs via an open sale on Flipkart. The device was launched in India back in April for a starting price of 5,999. It was previously made available via multiple flash sales and managed to garner a good response from the audience. Following are the details of the open sale:

Realme C2 Open Sale Price And Offers:

The smartphone is now available for purchase 24 x 7 on the e-commerce platform. The device comes with 2GB+ 16GB and 3GB+ 32GB configuration. The standard variant is retailing at Rs. 5,999, while the top-end model can be purchased for Rs. 7,999.

One can also avail various offers on the purchase. If you are buying the smartphone using Axis Bank Buzz credit card, you can avail a 5 percent discount. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering exchange bonus on the purchase of Realme C2. The smartphone is also available via an open sale on the company's official website.

What Are the Highlight Features Of The Realme C2?

The entry-segment smartphone is packed with a 12nm octa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 processor clubbed with 2GB/3GB RAM and 12GB/32GB storage. It runs on Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6.0 UI.

In terms of optics, the Realme C2 sports a dual-camera sensor with same lenses as seen on the Realme 3i and the Realme 3. You get a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is an AI-backed 5MP camera. Amongst the various camera features, you get HDR, Portrait, and Chroma Boost.

The device sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. The device offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security purposes. The connectivity aspects comprise of Wi-Fi 802, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

What Do We Think Of The Realme C2?

The Realme C2 is one of the best budget smartphones available in the market today. You get all the aforementioned hardware starting at Rs. 5,999. In our opinion, this seems like is a a good deal. But if you want some upgraded hardware then you can also consider the Realme 3i or the Realme 3, which would cost you just Rs. 1,000 more.

