Realme C2 Sale At 12PM On Flipkart — Price Starts At Rs. 5,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme had launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Realme C2 last month. The latest entrant comes with a sub 6K price tag and offers some trending features such as waterdrop notch display and dual camera setup, etc. The smartphone has gone up for sale in India recently and will be available for purchase again today in the country.

Realme C2 pricing and availability and offers:

The Realme C2 will be made available for purchase starting 12:00 PM in India today. The smartphone is going up for sale on Flipkart.com. During the sale, the device will be available in dual RAM and storage configurations. Users can choose from 2GB+16GB option and 3GB+ 32GB storage option.

As for the pricing, the Realme C2 with 2GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 5,999. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM variant will be available for sale at Rs 7,999. Interested users can also visit the company's own website, realme.com to purchase the budget smartphone.

Users making buying the Realme C2 smartphone will also be able to avail a bunch of offers. There is a five percent cash back on the purchase of the smartphone using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards on Flipkart. Users can also opt for no-cost EMI offers to start at Rs 1,000 per month.

The company is also giving a 10 percent SuperCash cashback of up to Rs 1,000 for the purchases made via MobiKwik. There are also extra benefits of worth Rs 5,300 courtesy Reliance Jio.

Realme C2 should you buy it?

The Realme C2 hardware includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset that clocks at 2.0GHz. The chipset is accompanied by a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The native storage space is expandable via microSD card to up to 256GB.

The display measures 6.1-inches in size and offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a dewdrop style notch on top which packs a 5MP AI selfie camera. The smartphone packs dual-cameras at the rear with 13MP+2MP lenses. A capacious 4,000mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Realme is a popular brand in the budget smartphone segment besides Xiaomi and Honor. The recent launches by the company including the Realme 3 series and the Realme X have grabbed quite some attention in the market.

As for the Realme C2, you get some decent hardware for sub 6K price point which makes this a good to go deal. If you are tight on budget but still want to use the trending features like waterdrop notch display and dual cameras and others, then you can consider this smartphone.